Red-tagged house off Las Alturas slides further down Santa Barbara hill

"Every day we come by here it gets worse and worse," said Santa Barbara resident Judith Lorimer.

Lorimer walks Las Alturas Road every day and says a red-tagged house at 1037 Las Alturas has been slowly sliding down the hill for months.

"It’s so, so sad. It's owned by an elderly lady. She’s in her 80s," Lorimer said.

Cracked in half and several feet below the road, this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home was estimated to be worth around $2.7 million, according to Redfin but now, it's a tear-down. The owner, Jan Luc, had lived in the home her husband built for the past 40 years, but now she and her two adult sons are living in a hotel, according to neighbor Jan Campbell.

The 1978 home was red-tagged in March and the family had to move out.

Realtor Jon Ryan Schlobohm says these disasters are not uncommon for Santa Barbara but newer homes are less at risk.

"You know, in Santa Barbara, there's a lot of land that has soil that moves… This is an extreme case of what can go wrong," Schlobohm said.

Due to the nature of the disaster, Luc’s insurance won't cover the property damages or temporary living costs, according to Campbell, so to help out, she set up a GoFundMe account and so far it has raised over $10,000.

"What's impressed me the most, I think, is her sense of resilience, and having a positive attitude is certainly very helpful in sort of a healing process," Campbell said.

I reached out to the city about the future of this property but have not yet received a response. For now, Las Alturas Road between 1105 Las Alturas and Terrace Road will be down to one lane for alternating traffic.