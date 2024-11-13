Robitaille’s Fine Candies in Carpinteria closing after 36 years

After 36 years Robitallies Fine Candies is closing its doors. In the final weeks of business, customers share their appreciation.

Saira Bellamy, 10, and her brother, Oliver, have been coming to Robitaille's since she was a baby.

"We just have a lot of memories here," she says.

"It brightened all of our trips, and we just felt really comfortable and warm," Oliver Bellamy added.

Longtime customer Linda Reimel says the store on Linden Avenue in downtown has been a staple for her family and the community for years.

"It's going to be missed. Yeah, it's a big part of Carpinteria," Reimel said.

Store owner Tami Robitaille told Carpinteria community reporter Juliet Lemar that she’s seen generations of customers coming in every year, sharing their lives with the store.

"We've had people take wedding pictures here, engagement pictures, family photos for Christmas time every year in the shop," Robitaille said.

Now, after 36 years of serving the community chocolates, candy and other tasty treats, Robitaille’s Fine Candies will be closing its doors permanently.

"We hope to get more back into the community, volunteering and spending more time with family and just, you know, friends and just, a better balance," John Robitaille said.

For both John and Tami, retiring is bittersweet.

"Our customers have positively impacted our lives, so, it's nice to know that we've done the same thing for them," Tami Robitaille said.

The last day of business will be Sunday, Dec, 1.