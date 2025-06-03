Saddle Up for Santa Barbara Rodeo Days at Earl Warren Showgrounds

Giddy up it's almost time for Santa Barbara Rodeo Days. The event starts on Friday, August 1 to Sunday, August 3 at Earl Warren Showgrounds.

Continuing the legacy of the Vaquero spirit, this three-day event will showcase Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association rodeo performances, including bull riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling, and more.

This year the event will also feature a Fiesta-themed Carnival with rides, food, and live entertainment, offering fun for the whole family.

Mutton busting will also take center stage, giving kids a chance to join the rodeo action!

“We’re excited to bring a professional Rodeo back to the Showgrounds and continue celebrating our community’s Western heritage,” said Ben Sprague, CEO of Earl Warren Showgrounds.

Tickets go on sale June 16. For more details click here: https://earlwarren.com/