Santa Barbara Airport deploys new temporary flood prevention tool

If you drive along Firestone Road adjacent to the north side of the Santa Barbara Airport, you’ll see bright orange water-filled tubing along the side of the road.

"This is the main area that is always flooding and causing more of the issues, so we just got these Tiger Dams this year. We're going to try them out," said Luis Diaz, Santa Barbara Airport maintenance worker.

Diaz says the Tiger Dams were placed a few days ago in anticipation of Thursday's storm.

"They are essentially keeping the water off the road, keeping it in the creek," Diaz said.

Airport representatives say the 25 Tiger Dams purchased from the U.S. Flood Control Corporation are temporary protective measures that can be set up proactively to reduce the impacts of flooding.

"So 2,000 feet of the Tiger Dam was installed along the north side of Firestone Road, which is adjacent to the ditch which typically floods. And then we have another 250 feet on the southern side of Firestone Road to prevent flooding," said Sara Iza, Santa Barbara Airport Development Manager.

Each Tiger Dam is 50 feet long and holds 2,100 gallons of water. The project cost $87,000, according to the Santa Barbara Airport.

"And we also have procured a 12-inch Gator Pump which will pump water from the airfield if it floods," Iza said.

SBA reminds passengers to check with their airline for the most up-to-date information regarding their flights.