Santa Barbara-based nonprofit sending aid to Southeast Asia earthquake victims

Relief efforts are underway in Southeast Asia following a 7.7-magnitude earthquake, and among those helping is a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit.

"Shelter Box has deployed our emergency response team," said Kerri Murray, the president of ShelterBox. "This is our first step. They are en route to the region. They are going to be staging and coordinating out of Bangkok, and they will start to look at numbers on how many people have been affected and where and how we can get aid to the most vulnerable people."

The organization sends supplies for emergency shelter all over the world during a disaster, as well as basic household supplies.

Murray said these emergency shelters can house families for long periods as the rebuilding gets underway.

"This is a double-walled relief tent," said Murray. "This is made for humanitarian purposes, meant to withstand high rain and wind situations. So this will be a place, probably for months, that a family would typically use as an emergency shelter. But there is actually space inside the shelter to create rooms and collect family areas for light and ventilation."

To donate to ShelterBox, click here!