Santa Barbara bunny rescue braces for Easter spike in abandoned pets

After adopting a rabbit for his children, Dan Zaida started volunteering at BUNS.

BUNS, which stands for Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter, is an all volunteer non-profit organization that cares for stray and abandoned rabbits in Santa Barbara County.

"What it boiled down to is I didn't know how to take care of a rabbit, so I started volunteering here and I've never left," Zaida says.

That was 28 years ago. Now, Zaida takes care of all types of rescued rabbits each week.

"We get owner surrenders. We have..I’'ll call… it Lost and Found. We have pregnant ones that come here, we get babies." explains Zaida.

On a typical day, he cares for around 38 rabbits, but after Easter, that number goes way up.

"I mean, we’ve had up to 100," Zaida said.

This spike happens every April, according to BUNS president Kimmy Swann.

"Easter is our worst time of year… It’s a nightmare," Swann says.

Swann says people buy baby bunnies as gifts for Easter, and although the retail sale of rabbits is illegal in California, direct sales are still permitted, including online. Swann says rabbits can reach sexual maturity as early as four months old and can get pregnant and give birth every 28 days.

"So, what happens is, starting about six weeks after Easter, we start getting in massive amounts of rabbits," Swann explained

Swann says after the cuteness wears off, people abandon these bunnies in parks or at schools. She explains that domestic rabbits are not the same species as wild rabbits, and if left outside, they will die very quickly.

"Don't just release them, bring them here, please, and you can call us first. No judgment. We understand," Swann said.

Adopting a rabbit is a 10- to 15-year commitment, but according to Swann, it’s worth it.

"They're the most amazing animals in the world. I have dogs. I have cats. I have chickens. I have other creatures in my household. It's. it’s a very deep bond that happens and I can't describe it… only people who have bunnies can understand," Swann said with a smile.

BUNS partners with Santa Barbara County Animal Services and is open for adoptions Tuesday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. or by appointment.

"We’re prepped, we’re ready," Swann said.

To learn more about rabbit care, adoption, or rehoming your pet, click here.