Santa Barbara celebrates 100 years of Old Spanish Days Fiesta

Santa Barbara residents and visitors took to the streets for day one of the Old Spanish Days Fiesta on Wednesday.

This year marks one century of the annual event.

De La Guerra Plaza was full of people who were dancing, listening to music, and enjoying the food.

Ron Guilliams from Goleta's Knights of Columbus spoke with a KSBY reporter about his experience at Fiesta.

"I've had an opportunity to hear The Three Sopranos sing, and also see The Spirit and The Junior Spirit. The dancing is unbelievable, and it is the original dances that have been performed and handed down for generations," he said.

The Old Spanish Days Fiesta is a five-day festival that will run through Sunday. Click here for a full schedule of events.