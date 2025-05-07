Santa Barbara City Councilman to resume work next week following heart attack

Santa Barbara City Councilman Eric Friedman will soon return to light duties after suffering a heart attack on April 5, according to an update from the Councilman's friends.

Friedman's doctors reportedly expect him to make a full recovery at home as he continues physical therapy, builds back his full strength, and avoids stress.

In terms of his role as a City Councilmember, the update says Friedman's doctor has approved a return to light duties beginning May 13.

His priorities in the short term are to participate in Council meetings— likely virtually at first— and to respond to constituent requests and communications.

Wednesday's update comes after Friedman was hospitalized in early April following a heart attack he suffered while paddling off the Santa Barbara coast.

According to the statement, the Councilman and his family express their "heartfelt gratitude" to community members who have offered support during this time.

The family also reportedly encourages everyone to talk to their doctors about the risks of heart disease, learn the signs and symptoms, and get CPR certified.

This will be the last update on behalf of Friedman, according to Wednesday's statement.