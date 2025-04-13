Santa Barbara City Councilmember to make 'full recovery' following heart attack

One week after suffering a heart attack, friends of Santa Barbara City Councilman Eric Friedman announced an update regarding his health on Saturday.



Friedman has reportedly been released from the hospital and is currently being treated at a physical therapy and rehabilitation center.

The City Councilmember is believed to make a full recovery in the near future, according to the statement.

Friedman's friends say his family has received an outpouring of support from the community, adding that responses to those messages may be delayed as the Santa Barbara resident continues to recover.

In lieu of flowers, Friedman is reportedly asking that people make a donation to either the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation or the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Mentoring Program.

Saturday's statement adds that the Friedman family encourages everyone to talk to their doctors about the risks of heart disease, learn the signs and symptoms, and get CPR certified.