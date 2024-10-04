Santa Barbara City Hall to expand service hours to better serve community

Starting Oct. 7, the City of Santa Barbara will expand its service hours at City Hall and several public counters to better serve the needs of residents and businesses, according to city officials.

The city is reportedly enacting the new schedule to align with the local government's ongoing efforts to enhance accessibility and customer service across departments.

Officials say the extended hours will offer increased opportunities for community members to complete their tasks, like permitting and utility payments.

The new City Hall public hours are as follows:



City Hall (735 Anacapa Street)

Monday through Thursday and alternating Fridays: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A Downtown Ambassador will be stationed in the lobby daily to assist visitors entering City Hall. Doors will remain unlocked until 5:30 p.m. or later on days when City Council is meeting or when a public meeting is being held in Council Chambers. Signage noting operating hours will be posted on the front doors.

Monday through Thursday and alternating Fridays: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walk-in Hours:

Monday through Thursday and alternating Fridays: 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Appointment Only Hours:

Monday through Thursday and alternating Fridays: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to noon

Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed on Fridays

Services Offered: Permitting (Building & Safety, and Public Works), Records and Archives, Planning, and Rental Housing Mediation Program

Operating hours will exclude administrative closures on alternating Fridays and holidays, according to officials. For full details about the administrative closures, community members can visit the City's Holidays and Closures Calendar.