Santa Barbara city leaders crack down on illegal short-term rentals

In just 9 months, the Short-Term Rental Enforcement Pilot Program has busted 151 illegal short-term rentals in Santa Barbara, according to councilmember Eric Friedman.

"We collected approximately 600,000 out of just 50 cases or so and we still have over 50 active cases we are pursuing right now," explains Friedman.

The enforcement program has been extended for another year.

Several neighbors did not want to go on camera over fear of retaliation but many expressed annoyance at short-term rentals in their community.

Short-term rentals are permitted in certain Inland Area Zones of the unincorporated County, but not in the city, and the coastal zone is currently unregulated.

"For properties in the coastal zone, we only enforce two things…one nuisance complaint or if there is an ADU at the property," said Denny Wei, Santa Barbara Assistant City Attorney.

If a rental is not compliant, Wei says citations can be issued along with civil or criminal charges carrying a maximum penalty of $1,000 fine or six months in jail. Resident Brandy Zender said over the phone that more needs to be done and that her neighborhood feels like a hotel zone.

“I live next door to three high-dollar, short-term vacation rentals. There is a lot of money behind this industry, which makes it unsettling to speak publicly for fear of retribution…While the short-term pilot program has brought attention to the issue, they are not addressing the everyday nuisance complaints regarding noise, fast driving cars or loud party activity…” - wrote Brandy Zender.

Kaelyn Frame who has been trying to buy a home for two years says many houses are bought and turned into short-term rentals.

"A lot are entry-level homes that we would want to buy but we are not able to because these people buy them," explains Frame.

The City is relying on tips from a hotline and its own investigative forces to bring illegal short-term rentals into compliance.

"There are over a thousand unlawful short-term rentals out there still," said Wei.

To report an unlawful rental in your area, visit https://santabarbaraca.gov/STR.