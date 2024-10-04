Santa Barbara community invited to give feedback on Mental Health Services Act

The Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness is encouraging the community to participate in a series of feedback forums regarding the Mental Health Services Act (MHSA).

Officials are calling it the MHSA Stakeholder Annual Update Feedback Forums.

According to the department, the events will allow the public to learn about the impact of MHSA on local mental health programs. Organizers say community members will also play an active role in shaping the future of mental health services by offering feedback on how MHSA funds should be allocated for the next fiscal year.

Attendees will receive an overview of the MHSA budget, presentations on current MHSA-funded programs, and an opportunity to discuss how these services can be improved to better meet community needs, according to officials. Organizers also say free food will be provided, and local community organizations are encouraged to host resource tables to share information about their services.

The MHSA Stakeholder Annual Update Feedback Forums dates and locations are as follows:



Santa Barbara Public Library – Faulkner Gallery

Oct. 21, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Santa Maria Public Library – Shepard's Hall

Nov. 2, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Nov. 2, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Lompoc Public Library – Grossman Gallery

Nov. 12, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 12, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Virtual forum via Zoom

Dec. 4, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.



For more information or to register for a forum, community members can visit the County of Santa Barbara's Behavioral Wellness webpage.