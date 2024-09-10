Santa Barbara County breaks ground on new probation department building

On Tuesday, the County of Santa Barbara broke ground on a four-story, 33,000 square-foot building that will consolidate all South County probation-related services into one central location.

"We don't have the money to incarcerate everybody. We need to find people who are capable of being rehabilitated and bring them back into society and the probation department does that," said Santa Barbara County District 1 Supervisor Das Williams.

Chief probation officer Holly Benton says access to transportation is a big concern for clients.

"I think it makes it more convenient for clients because the court is right here, so they can walk directly over from the court. They can meet their pretrial officer or their probation officer. When you reduce barriers for people and you take away obstacles, then we're helping them to be successful," Benton explained.

The $37.8 million project, approved in 2020, will be a zero-net energy building designed to produce as much energy as it consumes.

"The new probation building is going to be an incredible example of sustainability here in Santa Barbara. It's going to produce as much energy as it uses, and it's going to have a good 20 spots for electric charging for both employees and guests," Williams said.

The building is anticipated to open in the fall of 2026.