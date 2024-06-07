Santa Barbara County crime data shows an overall decrease

The latest crime statistics in Santa Barbara County show a decrease but not everyone is convinced by the numbers.

"When we look at the data, we can be misguided in thinking that our neighborhoods and communities are safer than they ever have been," said Santa Barbara County Undersheriff Craig Bonner.

The numbers can only show what the community has reported and law enforcement believes residents are not reporting crimes.

"No one is reporting because no one feels confident reporting because nothing going to be done," exclaimed Rain Longo, Santa Barbara resident.

Longo, who says she recently experienced a home invasion, says she’s seen neighbors taking safety into their own hands.

"The neighborhoods are coming together and trying to build up some kind of protection for their neighborhoods to reduce crime, whether it is lights or cameras," Longo said.

Undersheriff Bonner says not reporting a crime, no matter how small, is a real problem.

"Policymakers make data-driven decisions which shows crime is down year over year," he explained.

So no matter how small the crime…

"Report it, because otherwise, the numbers aren’t going to reflect," Bonner said.

The most accurate data in the report is for larger crimes in the county, like aggravated assaults, which increased 10% since 2022, and vehicle thefts which saw a slight decrease from 18 incidents in 2022 to 13 in 2023, according to Bonner.

To report a crime in your neighborhood, call law enforcement or make a report online.