Santa Barbara County drivers to encounter Highway 192 closures for sinkhole repairs

Caltrans
KSBY
Caltrans
Posted at 2:46 PM, May 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-05 17:46:54-04

Santa Barbara County drivers will encounter closures on Highway 192 in the Montecito area beginning Monday due to sinkhole repairs by Caltrans.

Caltrans officials say Highway 192 will be closed from the Highway 192/Mountain Drive intersection to the Mountain Drive/Hillcrest Road intersection from Monday, May 6 through Friday, May 17 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

There will be no closures on Saturday, May 11, and Sunday, May 12.

Travelers heading eastbound may detour Highway 192 by turning right on Mountain Drive, left on Tremonto Road, then left on Hillcrest Road to Mountain Drive.

Travelers heading westbound on Highway 192 can turn left onto Hillcrest Road, right on Mission Ridge Road then right on Tremonto Road to Mountain Drive.

This $2.5 million project will allow Caltrans crews to replace a culvert to repair a sinkhole.

