Santa Barbara County fire crews rescued a man who fell off of the Arlington Peak Trail

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department's Public Information officer, Scott Safechuck, fire crews responded to a man who fell off a trail at Arlington Peak Trail at 1:43 p.m. on Sunday.

Authorities say the man needed assistance and was unable to climb back onto to trail. He yelled for help, and a bystander called 911.

The man was later rescued and transported by helicopter to the Santa Barbara Airport with minor scrapes.

He refused to be transported to the hospital and was released.