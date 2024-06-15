Santa Barbara County is under a high wind advisory into the weekend

A high wind advisory has been issued for Santa Barbara County from 3 p.m. Friday into Saturday evening, and Harbor Patrol’s Stella Nicodemus has some tips for boaters.

"Oftentimes we find boats breaking lines, and so we urge boaters to come down and check their lines before winds start," Nicodemus said.

If you plan to be out on the water, Nicodemus reminds people to always wear a life vest, sunscreen and to... "Know themselves and know their boats and know their limits and make sure that they don't push them."

On land, SoCal Edison’s David Eisenhauer says high wind events can knock down powerlines, causing hazards on the road and power outages.

"Make sure that you have fresh batteries in your flashlights. Don't use candles if the power goes out," Eisenhauer said.

If the power does go out… "One of the things that we like to tell people is freeze some water now because if the power goes out for an extended period, you freeze water, you can move it to the refrigerator and then keep the doors closed when the power's out to keep your food fresh," Eisenhauer explained.

If you see a downed powerline, do not touch it. Call 911.

SCE customers may report or inquire about outages at 800-611-1911. For information on outages, customers can check sce.com/outages.

