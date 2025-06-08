Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office to host blood drive

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office will be hosting a blood drive in their parking lot on Tuesday, June 17, from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Community members will receive a $10 gift card and a chance to win $10,000 when they donate blood.

Click here to make an appointment online using the Blood Drive Code 1493. You may also register by phone at 877-258-4825.

Donors should bring a photo ID, eat well, and drink plenty of water prior to donating blood. To participate, donors must be 16 years old or older.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is located at 4434 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.