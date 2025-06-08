Watch Now
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office to host blood drive

The blood drive will be held at 4436 Calle Real in Santa Barbara on Tuesday, June 17, from 1:30-6:30 p.m.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office will be hosting a blood drive in their parking lot on Tuesday, June 17, from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Community members will receive a $10 gift card and a chance to win $10,000 when they donate blood.

Click here to make an appointment online using the Blood Drive Code 1493. You may also register by phone at 877-258-4825.

Donors should bring a photo ID, eat well, and drink plenty of water prior to donating blood. To participate, donors must be 16 years old or older.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is located at 4434 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

