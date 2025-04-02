Santa Barbara County Supervisors discuss adding beds at county jails

In a Tuesday meeting of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, the sheriff’s office requested the board vote on expanding beds at county jails in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria. During the meeting, 41 people gave public comment, including NAOMI policy chair Lynne Gibbs.

"We should not be planning for growth of the jail. We should be planning to get people out of jail and into treatment instead," said Gibbs.

President of Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriff's Association, Neil Gowing agrees that the county’s mental health services are inadequate and would like to see more options for diversion but says more jail beds are needed.

"But the reality is, is that these people are still committing crimes," said Gowing.

According to the sheriff’s office, the average daily jail population is 750 inmates countywide. Gowing says to keep up with anticipated future needs, they must expand.

"We're talking about inmates safety. We need enough beds to make sure that we can properly classify inmates that are housed so that they aren't violently assaulted," said Gowing.

According to a statement from Sheriff Bill Brown, none of the three options presented to the board expand the capacity of the current detention system. Broken down, option 1 provides 748 beds, Option 2 - 876, and Option 3, 1004 beds - which would cost around $210 million dollars.

"We have to pay one way or another. We could pay for treatment that helps people get better, or we can pay for additional jail cells," said Gibbs.

Public comments also outlined that adding more beds helps solve the sheriff’s problem with bed space but does nothing for the county’s mental health.

During the discussion, Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said the county misstepped by not adding more beds to the North County Jail when it was being built in 2015.

