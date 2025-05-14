Santa Barbara County to test READYSBC Alerts System Thursday morning

Nearly 80,000 Santa Barbara County residents will receive an emergency "test" notification alert from ReadySBC on Thursday at 10 a.m.

The county says it's testing whether community members who have registered for the alert system receive them.

If you get the notification, officials say you will be asked to confirm that you've received the message.

In order to receive the first-ever countywide test alert, Santa Barbara County residents can register by clicking here.

“Registrations for the ReadySBC Alerts system have seen a slight increase over time, however we still have a very long way to go,” said Director for the Office of Emergency Management Kelly Hubbard. “Ensuring every community member is registered for these alerts can be a lifesaving step that every person can take today.”

Public safety agencies across Santa Barbara County utilize the ReadySBC Alerts system to inform the public of emergencies and any necessary protective actions, such as evacuations and sheltering in place.

The Santa Barbara County Call Center will be open starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 15, and can be reached by calling 1-833-688-5551. The Call Center will be open to take calls from

community members with questions or issues relating to the test alert.

