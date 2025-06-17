Santa Barbara County unveils $1.69 billion budget plan

The County of Santa Barbara has released its Recommended Budget for Fiscal Year 2025-26, totaling $1.69 billion in operating expenditures.

Touted as balanced and fiscally responsible, the spending plan emphasizes service stability and strategic investment in the face of economic uncertainty.

The budget will be presented for consideration during public budget hearings beginning Tuesday, June 17 and Wednesday, June 18, if needed.

The public is encouraged to follow the proceedings in the Fourth Floor Hearing Room at 105 East Anapamu Street in Santa Barbara.

“This budget charts a prudent path forward by leveraging past savings, controlling ongoing costs, and making targeted investments,” said Budget Director Paul Clementi.

Key priorities include affordable and farmworker housing, expanded mental health and homeless services, climate action, and improved jail and justice systems.

The County plans to invest $16.6 million in mental health beds, fund 174 interim housing units, and install 150 EV charging stations.

“We may not be able to change the course of the storm ahead, but we can be the lighthouse,” said County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato.

With a 4.8% increase from last year and support for 4,745 full-time positions, the budget will draw $6.8 million from reserves. Public comment is encouraged as the County finalizes its priorities for the year ahead.