Santa Barbara DA warns public of real estate fraud scheme

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's office is warning the public about a real estate fraud scheme in the area.

The DA's Real Estate Fraud Unit has been aware of multiple attempts to fraudulently list vacant lots for sale, dating back to September 2023.

Officials say the scheme usually involves the scammer contacting a local real estate agent through real estate websites such as Zillow or Redfin. They claim to be the owner, often providing false documentation. They tell the agent that they want a quick sale and they make excuses for being unable to meet in person.

The DA's Office urges county residents to practice caution when approached by anyone who says they own vacant property and to remember that the names of property owners are normally in the public record.

If any unauthorized, active listings are shown online on a property that you own, contact the real estate agent directly and alert a District Attorney’s Office Real Estate Fraud Investigator at (805) 560-1044 or (805) 568-2390

