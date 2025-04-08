Santa Barbara Detectives bust residential burglary ring

On Friday, April 4th at 9:45 a.m., detectives from the Santa Barbara Police Department were alerted to a potential burglary ring operating in the area, following a tip from an Orange County law enforcement agency.

Coordinating with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, officers tracked down the suspects in Goleta.

The thieves, posing as food delivery drivers, would knock on doors, and if no one answered, they'd signal others to break in through the back.

After a brief surveillance, authorities detained five suspects after they attempted another burglary.

All five suspects from the Los Angeles area ranging in age from 20 to 35 were arrested and booked into jail with bail set at $250,000. No homes were burglarized in the area.