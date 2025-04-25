Santa Barbara Fair & Expo flashes back to the 1980s

The Santa Barbara Fair & Expo has returned to the Earl Warren Showgrounds for two back-to-back weekends.

Organizers say this year's 1980s flashback theme will transport fairgoers back in time with vibrant entertainment and nostalgic experiences.

The fair features stages with talent performances, including music, illusions, dancing, and magic.

The carnival midway boasts over 30 rides and attractions, including a section for younger children. There's also a livestock area with farm animals, youth exhibits showcasing artwork and other creations, and a variety of food, arts, and crafts vendors.

Tickets are $13.50 for adults and $8.00 for kids. Children under the age of 5 get in for free.

Limited on-site parking is available for $20 per day. A free trolley service is also offered in one of the off-site parking lots.

Santa Barbara Fair Hours



Thursday, April 24, 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. (Carnival 10 p.m.)



Friday, April 25, 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. (Carnival 12 a.m.)



Saturday, April 26, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. (Carnival 12 a.m.)



Sunday, April 27, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. (Carnival 10 p.m.)



Friday, May 2, 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. (Carnival 12 a.m.)



Saturday, May 3, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. (Carnival 12 a.m.)



Sunday, May 4, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. (Carnival 10 p.m.)



The Earl Warren Showgrounds is located at 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.