Santa Barbara farmers face rising costs and immigration challenges amid growing agricultural profits

The 2024 Santa Barbara County crop report shows a 7.1% growth overall along with $2 billion in gross profits countywide. But not all crops are performing equally and farmers are feeling the squeeze of rising costs.

"Well, the gross returns are up, but our costs are way up. The cost of fuel, the cost of labor, all that is, is gone up…notably," said farmer Rick Shade, who grows lemons and avocados in Santa Barbara. Shade says that rising costs, coupled with adverse weather over the past few years, have taken a toll on his profits. His highest expenses are water and fertilizer.

"2025, which, of course, we can't see the numbers on yet, is looking far better than 24 did. So, a combination of price and production," explains Shade.

The agriculture industry overall has shown steady growth, reaching a remarkable $2 billion in gross profit in 2024, according to the recent county crop report.

"We grow over 45 different crops, and having that diversity in the crop system it helps the industry and the economy to absorb economic shocks," said Santa Barbara Agriculture Commission Director Jose Chang.

The report shows strawberries, the county's top-producing crop, generated $860 million in profit, an 11% increase from last year. However, wine grapes faced a sharp decline of 28%, bringing in only $70 million, which accounts for just 3% of the county's total gross production value.

This year has also brought challenges related to immigration policies and their effects on the workforce.

"Our staff is running scared because of the current situation. I'm fortunate that most of my guys have they're legally documented. They're all legal, but nonetheless, they're scared and concerned about friends and family," said Shade.