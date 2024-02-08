Santa Barbara film festival kicks off with 'Madu' world premiere: 'It's really special'

Film stars, fans and creators were in Santa Barbara on Wednesday evening for the opening day of the 39th Santa Barbara International Film Festival — the world-famous event that draws people from all across the country and globe.

Despite the rain bearing down on the region, hundreds showed up to the sold-out Arlington Theatre to catch the world premiere of Disney's "Madu," which is the story of a 12-year-old Nigerian boy who leaves his family and previous life behind to study at a prestigious ballet school in England.

KSBY caught up with the two directors behind the film who shared their thoughts and feelings going into the significant moment.

"It's really special," said Matthew Ogens, one of the directors behind the film. "I mean, this is the most important film I've ever worked on and the most meaningful, the most I learned on. It's a collaboration of cultures between us as filmmakers, from two different cultures."

The story of Anthony Madu — the film's subject — is one of "extraordinary obstacles, courage, growth, and. ultimately, his search for belonging," according to a description of the film in the SBIFF digital pocket guide.

"When you see Anthony's [Madu] story, it reflects the story of every Nigerian," said Kachi Benson, who also directed the film. "You know that nothing is impossible. We're going to dare to dream and we're going to chase that dream."

The festival runs from February 7 through February 17.

Thursday night, Bradley Cooper will be honored with the Outstanding Performer of the Year award. The following night, Robert Downey Jr. will be awarded the Maltin Modern Master award. Those events are sold out.

You can learn more about the event, purchase tickets and more on the Santa Barbara International Film Festival website.

"So I'm happy that we're sharing this story with the world," Benson continued. "And thank you for having us here."