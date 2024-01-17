Santa Barbara focusing on cyclist, pedestrian safety with Vision Zero plan

Santa Barbara is considered a friendly bike and pedestrian city, but long-time business owner and cyclist Dave Lettieri says you must still be cautious on the roads.

"Bikes never win, the car always wins, and there’s never been a case where the cyclist hurt the car driver," said Lettieri, owner of FastTrack Bicycles.

Safety on Santa Barbara streets is something the city is prioritizing with its Vision Zero plan, a strategy to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries in Santa Barbara by 2030.

"It is a lot of improvements throughout the neighborhood that all together will make navigation to and from school, the neighborhood center, easier," said Jessica Grant, Santa Barbara Public Works Supervising Transportation Planner.

A big part of safety in the Westside and Lower West neighborhood's transportation management plan is improving sidewalk access, especially for children.

"They can walk from school to their regional park on a sidewalk whereas now they cannot," Grant said.

The plan also outlines upgrades to lighting, crosswalks, adding bike lanes, sidewalk infill, and generally minimizing the amount of time pedestrians spend in the right-of-way zone. The city is just beginning the design process and would like your input on the outcome.

The plan was unanimously approved by the city council in March 2020 and includes the following enhancements:



One mile of class IV bike paths adjacent to La Cumbre Jr. High and Santa Barbara Community Academy, on Modoc and Portesuello, connecting to the Las Positas/Modoc Multiuse Path and neighborhood bike boulevards.

Bike lanes and bike boulevard features to close the gap between the Westside and Lower West Neighborhoods.

Sidewalk infill on Valerio, Manitou, Pedregosa, Arrellaga, Calle Real, Euclid, and Sola.

Safety enhancements at 15 crosswalks including curb extensions, Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons, refuge islands, and lighting.

Corridor lighting along San Andres and Modoc.

"We love to hear resident feedback because it makes our designs that much better," Grant said.

Meet Online:

Wednesday, January 17, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This session will be held online using the Zoom platform. Participants will be able to watch the presentation and submit questions and comments. No webcams or microphones are necessary. Register at: SantaBarbaraCA.gov/WestsideNTMP

Meet in Person:

Wednesday, January 24, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This open house will be held at La Cumbre Junior High, 2255 Modoc Road. Learn more about the project, meet the city’s project team, review the preliminary design, and provide feedback.

The $22 million project is primarily being funded by the state’s active transportation program with smaller contributions from the city.