Santa Barbara Humane shares tips to keep pets safe during the holidays

The holiday season can be hazardous for your pets.

"I don't have a tree because my cats will knock the tree down. I just know it," says Dori Villalonk, Santa Barbara Humane Chief Operating Officer.

Wrapping paper, tinsel, trees, and ornaments are some of the pretty but hazardous materials coming into your house this season.

"Some people attach their tree to the wall so it's more sturdy or I've even seen people with a plexiglass around it," Villalonk continues.

She says pet holiday hazards can come in all forms.

"Plants like poinsettias, lilies, mistletoe, holly — those can all cause at least dietary upset," Villalonk explains.

The dinner table can also be an issue. You should avoid giving your pets foods containing garlic, onions, and bones. Instead of table scraps, veterinarian Dr. Kate Mullin suggests treating your pet to something healthier.

"You can always have a little bowl of their favorite kibble right next to them and give them instead or things like fresh vegetables that don't have butter on them," Dr. Mullin says.

Santa Barbara Humane provides low-cost veterinary care and training classes in addition to housing adoptable pets.

"It's a common misconception that shelters are inundated after the holidays with pets given as gifts, and I've been in animal welfare for quite a while. It's never proven true," Villalonk says.

If you're thinking of adding a furry family member this season, she says the holidays are a perfect time to adopt.

"In fact, there have been studies that show that pets given as gifts can have a longer retention in the home because oftentimes there's an emotional attachment due to the person who gave you the animal," Villalonk says.

Animals from Santa Barbara Humane are vaccinated, microchipped, spayed or neutered, and typically only stay at the shelter for 6-8 days.

"If you look on the website and you don't see an animal that's really catching your eye right then, check back because it's going to change every few days, and we always have really great pets coming in," Villalonk says.

