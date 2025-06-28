Santa Barbara man arrested for assault after damaging Harbor Kiosk, police say

A Santa Barbara man was arrested Friday evening for a suspected assault that left another man injured.

At around 7:10 p.m., the Santa Barbara Police Department (SBPD) says it was dispatched to the Santa Barbara Harbor at 132 Harbor Way for possible vandalism after receiving reports that a Harbor Kiosk arm was broken by a GMC truck.

According to authorities, the truck left the area and was followed by a witness to Hope Ranch.

SBPD says the truck was located by officers near the intersection of Las Palmas Drive and La Cumbre Road as it exited Hope Ranch.

At around 7:27 p.m., a Santa Barbara Police Officer reportedly conducted a traffic stop on the truck, which was being driven by 22-year-old Santa Barbara resident Jose DeJesus Lopez.

Officials say Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office (SBCSO) Deputies arrived at the location of the stop and advised that Lopez was the suspect in an unrelated call in SBCSO's jurisdiction.

Deputies reportedly explained that Lopez was suspected of committing an assault with a knife that left one man with a laceration to the hand.

Lopez was taken into custody and booked into county jail on several charges, according to police.

SBPD says further investigation into the damaged Harbor Kiosk is pending, and appropriate charges will be filed at the conclusion of the investigation.