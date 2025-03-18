Santa Barbara man arrested for trying to meet a minor for lewd acts

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies say they arrested 34-year-old Santa Barbara resident Adam Escarcega on Monday for arranging to meet with a minor for the purpose of lewd acts.

At approximately 3:35 p.m., deputies say they went to the 6800-block of Hollister Avenue to meet with a reporting party who had been posing as a juvenile online.

That person had allegedly arranged to meet with the suspect with the plan of engaging in lewd acts.

Escarcega was detained on the scene and booked into jail for soliciting a minor for lewd acts and he is being held on $75,000 bail.