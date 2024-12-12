Santa Barbara man arrested on DUI charges following multiple hit-and-runs

A Santa Barbara man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly committing multiple hit-and-runs throughout the city.

At 1:05 p.m., Santa Barbara police officers responded to reports of a vehicle driving erratically in the parking lot of Trader Joe’s, located on the 3000 block of De La Vina Street.

Officials say that while officers were en route to the initial call, dispatch received additional reports indicating that the same vehicle was seen traveling southbound on De La Vina Street.

Officers located the driver, identified as 26-year-old Santa Barbara resident Cristian Zanabria, parked in the middle of the southbound lane on the 800 block of Chapala Street.

Authorities say officers attempted to contact Zanabria, who then tried to flee on foot.

The 26-year-old was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department (SBPD).

Upon his arrest, officers reportedly discovered that Zanabria had committed multiple hit-and-run violations at two different locations within the city.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of resisting arrest, driving under the influence, three counts of hit and run, possession of a stolen vehicle, burglary, making criminal threats, having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, and a parole violation.

SBPD says Zanabria has no bail.

The case is still under investigation, according to authorities.