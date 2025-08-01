Santa Barbara man convicted of child sexual assault, faces 150 years to life

On Thursday, July 31 a jury has found 60-year-old Miguel Angel Gaspar Ovalle guilty of multiple felony child sex crimes.

The convictions include four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, three counts of lewd acts on a child, and one count of sexual penetration of a child 10 or under.

The jury also found true an allegation involving multiple victims.

The crimes involved two girls, now young women, who testified during the trial.

Ovalle is being held in Santa Barbara County Jail and faces up to 150 years to life in prison.

Sentencing is set for September 2.