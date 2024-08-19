Santa Barbara MTD bus service changes start Monday

In Santa Barbara, some annual MTD bus service changes are set to go into effect starting Monday.

These changes come every year around the middle of August.

The span of service on Line 15x— also known as SBCC and UCSB Express— is being extended to 9:35 p.m., with hourly frequency after 6 p.m.

Service on the Downtown-Waterfront shuttle has also been temporarily restored with a new route.

Santa Barbara MTD says these changes are in response to community needs, increased demand for bus service, and an aim to improve on-time performance.

Santa Barbarans using transit should expect more changes in the coming weeks as UCSB fall classes begin, officials say.