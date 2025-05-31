Santa Barbara MTD launches all-electric Downtown-Waterfront Shuttle service

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District (MTD) is relaunching its all-electric Downtown-Waterfront Shuttle service to several areas throughout Santa Barbara this summer.

The return of the zero-emission service will reportedly provide transit connections to the harbor and waterfront, Santa Barbara Zoo, Santa Barbara Train Depot, the historic County Courthouse, several hotels, and downtown shopping and dining destinations.

Santa Barbara MTD officials say service will operate on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. between May 30 and Sept. 1.

According to city officials, the shuttle will operate as a circulator route with 20-minute headways. Riders can catch the shuttle at any MTD stop along the route.

Due to a large portion of State Street being closed to motor vehicles and open to pedestrians, the downtown portion of the route will operate on Chapala and Anacapa Streets.

Officials say fares will be $0.50 (standard one-way) and $0.25 for seniors and people with disabilities.

A $1 day pass will also be available, allowing for unlimited rides on the shuttle in one calendar day.

Additionally, riders with a valid Amtrak ticket can ride free on the shuttle or any MTD bus service by showing their train ticket for that day.