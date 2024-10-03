Santa Barbara officials encourage community input at affordable housing workshop

The Santa Barbara City Council Housing Crisis Ad Hoc Committee will hold a community workshop on Oct. 14 to get community input on how to address the local affordable housing crisis.

Officials say the workshop will assist the HCC in prioritizing areas for further research and implementation.

Community members can choose to attend the workshop in person or virtually, according to the city. Organizers say there will also be translation services, family-friendly activities, and light refreshments available.

The event will be held at the Cabrillo Pavillion in Santa Barbara from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.