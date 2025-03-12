Watch Now
Santa Barbara opens sandbag stations and emergency parking for incoming storm

The City of Santa Barbara is taking proactive measures ahead of the stormy forecast, opening both sandbag stations and activating emergency storm parking.

Self-serve sandbag stations are open Wednesday at the following locations at Annex Yard (401 East Yanonali St.) and City Fire Station 7 (2411 Stanwood Dr.). Residents can stop by any time from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and can take up to 20 bags per visit.

Free emergency storm parking has also been activated for residents in flood-prone areas. Parking will be available on the City Lot 2 rooftop (914 Chapala St.) until Friday, Mar. 14 at 8 p.m. Residents must register online for parking.

