Santa Barbara plans safety improvements along Milpas Street

More than 23,000 cars drive along Milpas Street in Santa Barbara every day, according to the city.

"It's really the heart of the Eastside community, and it's where you go for all of your neighborhood services from medical appointments to grocery shopping. It's right next to the Santa Barbara junior high and high schools," said Jessica Grant, Supervising Transportation Planner.

Milpas Street also ranks second in the city for vehicle-pedestrian-involved collisions, so to improve safety, the Milpas Street Crosswalk Safety and Sidewalk Widening Project is in the works.

"This project focuses on the intersections roughly just north of the roundabout to Canon Perdido Street. Eleven intersections will have enhancements," Grant said.

Adding curb extensions and lighting are among the project’s safety improvements, which business owner Bobby Tarafdear agrees with.

"Yes, widening sidewalks, it's a good idea," Tarafdar said.

But not at the cost of removing any trees.

"Taking the trees down is not a good idea. I love to keep my trees, so if it's up to me, I want to keep that tree in front of my store. I don't want to take it down," Tarafdar said.

A sentiment echoed by Daniel Barajs of Omni Catering.

"The trees are pretty much the best part of the street," Barajs said.

Grant says that of the 93 trees on the street, only a few will be removed.

"We're planning to remove 13 trees, but there are opportunities to plant 37 new trees," Grant said.

The project is set to begin in 2027 and cost $10 million with $8 million of that coming from state funding. To learn more, you can attend a virtual city meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 15, or an in-person meeting on Thursday, Oct. 16.

Meeting sign-up information is available at: https://santabarbaraca.gov/MilpasSafeCrossings

