Santa Barbara ranked as a top winter destination in recent report

A recent study by rental car company Sixt ranked the City of Santa Barbara as a top place to visit this winter.

Coming in at number four behind Palm Springs, Key West, and Sedona, Santa Barbara is a popular winter destination in the United States.

Sixt.com data shows that in the past month, there was a 58% increase in web searches for “warm beaches”, 33.8 million views for hashtag #wintergetaway, and over 118k people searching “beach houses" on the web across the U.S.

If you live in Santa Barbara, you already know that winters here can include beach days and year-round outdoor activities. On average, Santa Barbara sees only around 10 rainy days during January and February, according to weatherspark.com, making it an ideal retreat from the winter blues.

If you are a surfer, winter also brings waves along our beaches.

And don’t forget about the other tourists in the area during winter — migrating monarch butterflies that grace the Ellwood Mesa Goleta Butterfly Grove.