Santa Barbara resident suspected of stealing local election signs

A Santa Barbara resident suspected of stealing local City Council election signs is now being considered for several possible charges, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The agency says it received a report on Oct. 21 regarding the signs being stolen. A witness allegedly provided information to SBPD that led to a 43-year-old resident being identified as a potential suspect, according to authorities.

Officials report that the witness recovered approximately two dozen stolen campaign signs.

SBPD referred the investigation to the Santa Barbara District Attorney's Office, which is reportedly reviewing the case for possible charges of theft and possession of stolen property.