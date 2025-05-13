Santa Barbara residents to receive free trees

Santa Barbara Clean Energy recently announced the launch of its Community Tree Program, offering free native trees to community members.

“This is a great opportunity to empower community members to take meaningful climate action at home,” said Jon Griesser, SBCE Programs Manager.

The program supports Santa Barbara City's Climate Action Plan, which identifies urban tree planting as a key strategy for reducing greenhouse gases.

Community members can choose from a selection of native trees, including:

Santa Barbara Clean Energy Tree Choices:



Island Ironwood

Elderberry

Coast Live Oak

Toyon

California Bay Laurel

Each member will receive one 5-gallon tree. Quantities are limited. Trees are available by reservation only. Participants will be notified of the pick-up date, time, and location.

To reserve your tree, click here.