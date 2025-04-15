Santa Barbara stabbing suspect arrested in Carpinteria

A Santa Barbara stabbing suspect is now facing attempted murder charges.

Santa Barbara police say an arrest warrant was served on the 1300 block of Dahlia Court in Carpinteria Saturday afternoon. Eduardo Zermano-Arzate, 36, was taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder.

Detectives also reportedly arrested Alexis Garcia, 37, on suspicion of accessory to attempted murder for “aiding and harboring” the suspect, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s office.

Zermano-Arzate’s arrest was linked to an April 6 investigation where sheriff’s officials say a person arrived at Cottage Hospital in critical condition with multiple stab wounds.

Sheriff’s officials say it was determined the stabbing had happened that afternoon on the 3100 block of State Street during a fight with multiple people. Zermano-Arzate is believed to have been the one to stab the victim and then walk away, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Along with attempted murder, he’s also reportedly facing charges of assault with intent to commit mayhem.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail and was being held without bail.

Bail for Garcia was set at $20,000, according to the sheriff’s office, which adds the investigation is ongoing.