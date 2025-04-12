Santa Barbara United Way hosts Mega Tax Day

The United Way of Santa Barbara is hosting a Mega Tax Day to help low-income families file their taxes for free.

IRS-certified volunteers will be at Franklin Elementary School on Saturday, April 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. helping families prepare and file their taxes.

The event will also include a community resource fair, connecting families with local financial tools and resources to strengthen their financial foundation.

Organizers say households with an annual income of $67,000 or less are eligible to sign up.

They should also make an appointment online by clicking here.

