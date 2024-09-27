Santa Barbara Zoo announces new president and CEO

The Santa Barbara Zoo has announced that its new president and CEO has been selected following a comprehensive nationwide search.

New leader Charles Hopper will succeed current president and CEO Rich Block, who is retiring in January 2025 after 26 years of leadership.

“It is a profound honor to be entrusted with the leadership of the Santa Barbara Zoo,” Hopper said in a press release. “Rich Block has set an extraordinary standard, and I am deeply inspired by the Zoo’s unwavering commitment to conservation, education, and creating unforgettable guest experiences.”

Officials say Hopper brings extensive leadership experience in the zoological and aquarium industry— most recently at the Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography in La Jolla, California, where he was the Chief Operating Officer.

Before his time with Birch, Hopper held multiple leadership positions with the Seattle Aquarium and served in the United States Air Force, according to Santa Barbara Zoo officials.

Zoo leaders say his arrival marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the Santa Barbara Zoo.

“Charles rose to the top of our list because of his impressive leadership background, ability to connect with communities, and passion for conservation and education," said Jim Jackson, Vice Chair of the Santa Barbara Zoo’s Board of Directors and head of the Transition Committee, in a press release. "We believe he is the right person to lead the zoo into its next era."

During his tenure at Birch Aquarium, officials say Hopper spearheaded several transformative initiatives, including deepening guest and community engagement, achieving record attendance, and driving revenue growth.

Hopper will also make history as only the third person in the Zoo’s 61-year history to serve in the leadership role and the first African American to hold the position, according to zoo officials.

"My path has been unconventional, but it’s precisely this unique journey that has prepared me for this role," said Hopper in a press release.

In recent years, the Santa Barbara Zoo has become the first zoo on the West Coast to be designated a Certified Autism Center.

The facility also created California’s first licensed outdoor preschool program during the COVID pandemic, opened up the namesake Richard Block Conservation Hub, and started a conservation partnership with California State University Channel Islands— the first of its kind in the country, according to officials.