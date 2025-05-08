Watch Now
Santa Barbara Zoo announces passing of snow leopard

Kisa was born at the Denver Zoo and came to Santa Barbara in 2019 when she was 11 years old.
Santa Barbara Zoo officials announced on Facebook the passing of Kisa, their elderly snow leopard.

Kisa was born at the Denver Zoo in 2008 and came to Santa Barbara in 2010 when she was 11 years old.

Kisa started to become unsteady on her feet a few months ago. CT imaging indicated chronic severe spondylosis (spinal osteoarthritis).

Most Santa Barbara Zoo guests will remember her as the star of the annual Snow Leopard Festival.

Zoo officials added that Kisa had been an excellent ambassador for her wild counterparts, inspiring countless individuals to take action to preserve our planet and this vulnerable species.

