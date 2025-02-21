Santa Barbara Zoo in the running for title of 'Best Zoo'

The Santa Barbara Zoo is vying for the title of "Best Zoo."

The zoo was nominated in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice awards.

According to USA Today, a panel of experts picked 20 zoos in the United States that excel in the fields of animal care and enrichment and facilitate meaningful interactions between animals and visitors. Online voters will select the top 10 zoos from the nominees.

People can vote once per day until voting ends at 9 a.m. on March 10.

The winners will be announced on March 19.

The Santa Barbara Zoo is up against zoos like the San Diego Zoo, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, and the Smithsonian's National Zoo.

The Santa Barbara Zoo touts its range of exhibits and interactive activities like giraffe feeding and train rides, as well as its conservation efforts as reasons why it should be voted "Best Zoo."

