Santa Barbara's all-electric shuttle service returns this summer

After a four-year hiatus, the all-electric Downtown-Waterfront Shuttle is making its return to Santa Barbara for this summer.

The shuttle, which temporarily resumed service last year, will once again provide zero-emission access to key Downtown and Waterfront locations from May 30 to September 1.

The shuttle, operating Fridays through Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., will connect riders to the Santa Barbara Zoo, historic County Courthouse, waterfront, train depot, and popular shopping and dining areas. It will operate a circular route with 20-minute headways.

“We’re excited by the opportunity to partner once again with the City of Santa Barbara to provide public transit service to these vital destinations,” said Jerry Estrada, General Manager.

The City of Santa Barbara is funding this summer's service.

Fares are 50 cents, with discounts for seniors and those with disabilities, and a $1 day pass is available. Amtrak ticket holders ride for free.