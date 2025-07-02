Santa Barbara’s Clean Air Express fare hike begins July 1: What riders need to know

More than 9,000 passengers per month depend on the Clean Air Express, according to the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG). Now, starting July 1, the cost of those rides is going up.

Juana Perez is one of those riders. She's been taking the Clean Air Express commuter bus from Santa Maria to Santa Barbara for work for the last three years. She could drive, but says the bus is cheaper.

"It’s more expensive. I save money when I take the bus," Perez said.

SBCAG's Lauren Bianchi Klemann says these fare increases have been in the works for the past three years.

"Fair increases are never easy, but they are necessary to make sure that the Clean Air Express stays reliable and sustainable," she said.

The commuter buses offer WiFi, air conditioning, and direct service between North and South County. But like many agencies, Clean Air Express is feeling the pressure of rising operational costs.

"The Clean Air Express is experiencing cost increases on insurance and maintenance costs, so this fare increase helps us maintain the quality of service without cutting routes," Klemann said.

Here’s what’s changing: a single-ride cash fare will increase from $7 to $8; monthly passes will rise from $160 to $170; and a 10-ride ticket book will now cost $57, up from $54.

"Regardless of the fare adjustment, this is still the most affordable way to commute between North and South County in Santa Barbara," Klemann said.

There is a way to save — Riders enrolled in the Tap to Ride program receive a $1 discount per ride, bringing the cost of a single trip back down to $7.