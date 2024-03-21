Say 'goodbye' to potholes: Alameda Padre Serra closed for repaving from March 25-28

The stretch of pavement along Alameda Padre Serra is spotted with potholes and next week, the City of Santa Barbara is doing something about it.

Patti Werner rides her bike nearly every day on Alameda Padre Serra and has done so for the past 12 years.

"It seems like with every rain, a little hole will start and then cars will drive over it, and before you know it, you’ve got a hole often filled with water," Werner said.

She says the patchwork fixes of the past are no longer working and it's time for something bigger.

"To close the road is extremely inconvenient but this is a major thoroughfare, and when they do patches, they have to stop for that, too, as well, so just do it all once and for all," Werner said.

Lisa Schomer also lives in the area and says a better road is worth the inconvenience of a road closure.

"Overall, if we're going to be inconvenienced for a whole week to get better pavement and better new traffic flow, it’s well worth it," Schomer said.

Michael Krashefski with Santa Barbara Public Works explains the closures will come in sections. The 700 and 800 blocks of APS will be closed on Monday, and then the 900 to 1200 blocks on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"The thought process behind our closure — it's spring break, schools out, it will lessen traffic, hopefully," Krashefski said.

The final closure will be next Thursday when APS will also be closed during the day between Las Alturas Road and Dover Road.

The project is funded by Measure C.

If you have a problem in your neighborhood, Public Works wants to hear from you via the new SB Connect app, where you can request services you feel are needed in your neighborhood.