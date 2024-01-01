Watch Now
Say 'hello' to the first Central Coast baby born on New Year's Day 2024

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Eric Yang was born at 3:48 a.m. on January 1, 2024, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Posted at 1:19 PM, Jan 01, 2024
The first baby born on the Central Coast in 2024 came into the world early Monday morning at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Parents Alyssa and Seng Yang of Lompoc welcomed baby Eric at 3:48 a.m. on January 1.

He weighs 5 pounds and 15 ounces and measures 19 inches.

"Baby Yang's arrival marks not just the start of a new year but the beginning of a new chapter in the Yang family's lives," the hospital said in a statement.

The first baby of the year to be born in San Luis Obispo County was born at 7:54 a.m. at Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton.

