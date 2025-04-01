Scam warning ahead of "Deltopia" weekend in Isla Vista

As "Deltopia" weekend draws near, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is warning partygoers about a rising scam targeting those planning to join the festivities.

A ticketing app is promoting prepaid tickets for parties in Isla Vista, but the Sheriff's office reminds everyone that these events violate local laws and could lead to fines or shutdowns.

According to Santa Barbara County Ordinance 36-6, any social gathering in Isla Vista that requires a ticket or fee for entry is considered a public nuisance and subject to penalties.

Deputies will be actively shutting down illegal events, and those who’ve purchased tickets likely won’t be refunded once the parties are canceled.

Adding to the concern, residents are reporting fraudulent event listings on party apps, where scammers post fake parties at random locations and collect non-refundable fees.

The Sheriff’s office is working with locals to track down these scams and will be monitoring events throughout the weekend.

